Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $164.57 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qualys by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

