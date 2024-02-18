QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,478 shares of company stock worth $4,932,098 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

