Raymond James Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$166.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$186.33.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

