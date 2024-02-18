Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$24.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.81.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.93. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$28.19.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

