Raymond James Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Trading Down 1.2 %

GSY opened at C$177.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$159.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.10.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

