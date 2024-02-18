Redwood Trust (RWT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 199,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 98,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

