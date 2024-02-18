Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $948.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $911.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

