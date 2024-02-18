Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 209725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Relx Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,826,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

