Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.