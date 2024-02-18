RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of RenaissanceRe worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 388,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,462,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.8 %

RNR opened at $226.76 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

