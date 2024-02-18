Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.90

Shares of Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.08 ($1.23), with a volume of 1367621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Grp in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Renewables Infrastructure Grp Stock Performance
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Renewables Infrastructure Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
About Renewables Infrastructure Grp
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
