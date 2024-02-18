Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $169.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $180.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

