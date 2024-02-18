Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $513.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $224,045.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,607 shares in the company, valued at $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

