Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($2.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.03). The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $339.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after acquiring an additional 524,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

