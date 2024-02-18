Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $81.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

