Reviewing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Meritage Hospitality Group and CAVA Group are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.57% 3.17% 0.47% CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $48.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and CAVA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.19 $8.48 million $0.12 155.60 CAVA Group $564.12 million 11.00 -$58.99 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats CAVA Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

