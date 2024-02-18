Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,367 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Universal Display worth $27,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

