Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,886 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of PTC worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.