Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,615 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day moving average is $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

