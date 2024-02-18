Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $33,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

