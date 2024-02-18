Rhumbline Advisers Buys 27,544 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Incyte worth $33,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Incyte by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

