Rhumbline Advisers Buys 411,834 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Financial worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

FNF opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.93.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

