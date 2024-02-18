Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,460,000 after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BJ opened at $68.73 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

