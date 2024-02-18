Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.41% of Chemed worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHE opened at $583.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $610.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.87.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

