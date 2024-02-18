Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $127.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

