Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $30,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $613.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.