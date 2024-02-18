Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,735 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Southwest Airlines worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 63,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.