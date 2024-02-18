Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.80 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $27,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $257.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $264.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

