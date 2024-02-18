Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.95 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,003 shares of company stock worth $4,745,889 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

