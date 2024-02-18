Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.97 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Unum Group worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNM opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

