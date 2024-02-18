Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.33 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.