Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.05 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of DoorDash worth $31,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Barclays increased their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.