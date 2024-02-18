Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of MongoDB worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in MongoDB by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,777 shares of company stock worth $39,183,171. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.18.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $465.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.57 and its 200 day moving average is $385.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

