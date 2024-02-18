Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.87 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $31,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

