Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.91 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 100.55% of Kellanova worth $32,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.
Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellanova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.
Insider Activity at Kellanova
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kellanova
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.