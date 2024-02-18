Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.30 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

