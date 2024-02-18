Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.31 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

