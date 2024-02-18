Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Dynatrace worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $51.09 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock worth $754,732,682. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

