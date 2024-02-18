Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,709 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Toro worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

