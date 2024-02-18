Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $168.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $131.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

