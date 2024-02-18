Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

