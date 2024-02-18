Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,877 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $252.92 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.77 and a 52-week high of $255.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average is $216.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

