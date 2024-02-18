Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,402 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

