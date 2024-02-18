Rhumbline Advisers Sells 491 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Penumbra worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $270.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

