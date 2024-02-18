Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,171 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of CubeSmart worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CUBE stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

