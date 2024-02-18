Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,497 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $33,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

