Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,448 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $30,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.