Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,487 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $34,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 56,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 429.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

PKG opened at $167.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

