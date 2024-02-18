Rhumbline Advisers Sells 727 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of EPAM Systems worth $29,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.54.

EPAM stock opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.27. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

