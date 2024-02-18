Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.